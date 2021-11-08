Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research cut Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Vistra stock opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter. Vistra had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 13.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Vistra by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 41,336 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 23,846 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,200,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

