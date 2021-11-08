VIZIO (VZIO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect VIZIO to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $17.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $28.80.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on VIZIO in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

In other news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 65,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $1,398,396.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $46,115.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 937,555 shares of company stock worth $19,367,182.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in VIZIO by 1,388.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 26,938 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in VIZIO by 11,265.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 22,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

