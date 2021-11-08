Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Shares Purchased by Bridgeway Capital Management LLC

Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,200 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Volt Information Sciences were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,757 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Volt Information Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of Volt Information Sciences stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $71.09 million, a P/E ratio of -5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.05.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Volt Information Sciences had a positive return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

