Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Given New $19.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VG. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.22.

VG stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -173.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $358.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vonage by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 50.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 1,415,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 745,402 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

