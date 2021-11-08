Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Given New $19.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vonage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on VG. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Vonage from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.22.
VG stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Vonage has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -173.50, a P/E/G ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.
In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 81,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,257,165.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,441,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,570,854.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 43,109 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $700,521.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,109 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,186 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vonage by 19.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vonage by 50.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 68,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Vonage by 1,536.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. grew its holdings in Vonage by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. now owns 1,415,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 745,402 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Vonage Company Profile
Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.
Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.