Vonovia (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €65.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Vonovia in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Vonovia in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vonovia presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €65.07 ($76.55).

Get Vonovia alerts:

ETR:VNA opened at €51.86 ($61.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.83 billion and a PE ratio of 6.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €54.61. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a fifty-two week high of €61.66 ($72.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.