Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al reduced its position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,938 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. 68.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VNO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vornado Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

VNO stock opened at $44.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.92 and a beta of 1.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 7.61, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $409.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.50 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

