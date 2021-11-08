Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 24,984 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in HEICO in the second quarter worth $215,000. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HEI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.67. The stock had a trading volume of 141 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,406. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.19. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $113.71 and a 52 week high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on HEICO in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

