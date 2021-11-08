Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 72.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,562 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,106 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $1,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,000,139 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,366,000 after acquiring an additional 66,228 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,612,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,657,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after acquiring an additional 561,782 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackLine by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 952,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,672 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Marc Huffman sold 1,399 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $148,937.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,654 shares of company stock valued at $31,060,880 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BL stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.50. 553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,728. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -78.88 and a beta of 0.83. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.06 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 23.43% and a negative return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BL. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.90.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

