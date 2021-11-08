Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 29,945 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,945 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after acquiring an additional 288,952 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,285. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $53.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.94.

