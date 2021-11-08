Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 65,726 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,726 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen comprises approximately 0.2% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 71,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,806,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth about $245,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 275,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,598,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total value of $5,165,762.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total value of $2,957,903.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 108,609 shares of company stock valued at $13,288,419. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABC traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $127.44. 2,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,089. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $94.89 and a 12 month high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 23.82%.

Several research firms have commented on ABC. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.78.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.