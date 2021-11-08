Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 893,644 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 600,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 893,644 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 6.7% of Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $51,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 354,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,431,000 after buying an additional 136,116 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% in the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after buying an additional 8,763 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 39,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 319.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,348,000 after buying an additional 189,253 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BND traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,301. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.78. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%.

