Voya Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 9,970 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Voya Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,970 shares during the quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TYL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $547.80, for a total transaction of $5,478,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.04, for a total value of $2,440,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 79,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,943,639.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,624 shares of company stock worth $15,208,773. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $492.56 target price (up from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $492.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.95.

NYSE:TYL traded down $1.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $531.71. 430 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,801. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $490.51 and its 200-day moving average is $462.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.80 and a 12-month high of $549.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.24. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Recommended Story: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.