W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.940-$5.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of WPC stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.58. 5,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,089. W. P. Carey has a 12-month low of $64.82 and a 12-month high of $82.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.71.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.48). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 35.21%. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 88.82%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in W. P. Carey stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.61% of W. P. Carey worth $83,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W. P. Carey

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

