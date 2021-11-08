WABnetwork (WAB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $112,067.16

WABnetwork (CURRENCY:WAB) traded down 46.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. During the last seven days, WABnetwork has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. WABnetwork has a total market cap of $112,067.16 and $25.00 worth of WABnetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WABnetwork coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00051738 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.63 or 0.00232942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00011664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $63.58 or 0.00096406 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

WABnetwork Coin Profile

WABnetwork (WAB) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. WABnetwork’s total supply is 17,869,541,765 coins and its circulating supply is 16,994,541,755 coins. WABnetwork’s official Twitter account is @WABnetwork . WABnetwork’s official website is wab.network . WABnetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@WABnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “WAB network calls itself a 5.0 Blockchain, it is a complete decentralized blockchain for dApps while offering smart contract technology. WAB is an ethereum-based token that powers Wab Network. “

WABnetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WABnetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WABnetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WABnetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

