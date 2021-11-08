Waddell & Associates LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,000. West Pharmaceutical Services makes up about 0.2% of Waddell & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 24.2% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 744 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total transaction of $4,456,470.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WST traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $402.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,123. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $433.23 and a 200-day moving average of $391.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.09 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.