Waddell & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM traded up $1.23 on Monday, hitting $66.25. 127,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,583,488. The company has a market cap of $280.47 billion, a PE ratio of -46.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $34.87 and a 12 month high of $66.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200-day moving average of $59.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

