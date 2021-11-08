Waddell & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IP. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 118.4% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 287.6% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IP traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 41,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,875. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $46.40 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.65. The company has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 44.96%.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.