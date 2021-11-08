Waddell & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,985,270. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a market capitalization of $430.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.61.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

