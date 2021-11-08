Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases New Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,470,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,267 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in First Horizon by 178.9% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 14,359,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,126,000 after acquiring an additional 9,211,541 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,838,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,018,000 after buying an additional 664,811 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,633,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,185,000 after buying an additional 101,817 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,821,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,162,000 after buying an additional 68,277 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

FHN traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 53,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,365,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.98. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

