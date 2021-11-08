Waddell & Associates LLC Purchases New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Waddell & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 220.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 94.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.08.

3M stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $182.02. The company had a trading volume of 5,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,848. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.59. 3M has a 1-year low of $163.15 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

