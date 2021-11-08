Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,712 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,712 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.1% of Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the second quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 23,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.3% in the second quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 11,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 4,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $179.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.18, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.54 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.56.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

