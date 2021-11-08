Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after purchasing an additional 369,422 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,498,000 after buying an additional 222,881 shares in the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 596,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,023,000 after buying an additional 161,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 275.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 203,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 149,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $38,249.04. Following the sale, the president now owns 86,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,921.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $58,342.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,148 shares of company stock worth $164,718. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BXMT stock opened at $33.70 on Monday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.71 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 54.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BXMT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.83.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

