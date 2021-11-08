Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 28.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,262,000 after buying an additional 1,682,318 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,222,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,824,000 after buying an additional 741,921 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 492,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,199,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,117,000. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HBI. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wedbush started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

NYSE HBI opened at $17.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

