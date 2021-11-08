Wall Street Games (WSG) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 8th. Over the last week, Wall Street Games has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wall Street Games has a total market capitalization of $17.20 million and approximately $4.43 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wall Street Games coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.89 or 0.00080683 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.43 or 0.00084564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00096664 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,424.14 or 0.99813026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,696.94 or 0.07165787 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00021134 BTC.

About Wall Street Games

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Wall Street Games Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

