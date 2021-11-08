Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,000. Ulta Beauty makes up about 0.4% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Ulta Beauty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after buying an additional 17,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.09.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $391.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.14. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.01 and a 52-week high of $414.98. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 40.49% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

