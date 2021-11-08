Walleye Capital LLC Buys 376,453 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX)

Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 171.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 376,453 shares during the quarter. Brixmor Property Group makes up 0.5% of Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $13,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after acquiring an additional 828,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,973,000 after buying an additional 391,322 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,844,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,901,000 after buying an additional 144,729 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,831,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,292,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,251,000 after buying an additional 307,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on BRX shares. Barclays started coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $469,300. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $25.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.99. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $25.83.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.13%.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

