Walleye Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $7,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MS opened at $100.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $54.90 and a 52 week high of $105.95.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.26.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

