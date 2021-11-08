Walleye Capital LLC Has $5.49 Million Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Comerica worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,513,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,106,739,000 after buying an additional 298,713 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after purchasing an additional 337,917 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Comerica by 1.2% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,667,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,270,000 after purchasing an additional 32,625 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,563,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,560,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comerica by 7.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMA opened at $87.55 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $44.27 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In other news, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,672 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Truist upped their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.47.

Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

