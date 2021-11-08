Walleye Capital LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Globus Medical worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,166 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,546 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 749,302 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,045,000 after buying an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED opened at $78.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.95. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GMED. Citigroup increased their target price on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

