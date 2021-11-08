Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 165 ($2.16) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WHR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.16) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Warehouse REIT from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Warehouse REIT in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 158.90 ($2.08) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 157.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 150.59. Warehouse REIT has a 12 month low of GBX 110.50 ($1.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 169.79 ($2.22). The company has a market capitalization of £675.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55.

Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.

