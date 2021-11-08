Washington Harbour Partners LP Has $23.43 Million Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its stake in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,358,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 999,891 shares during the period. Zuora makes up approximately 3.7% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in Zuora were worth $23,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zuora by 27.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Zuora by 95,688.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,836 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 317.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,000 after purchasing an additional 371,560 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zuora by 22.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Zuora by 35.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zuora presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE ZUO opened at $21.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $22.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.99.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. Zuora’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zuora news, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,015.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,478.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 4,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $78,829.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 320,343 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,532 over the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

