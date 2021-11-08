Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss Sells 12,466 Shares

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 12,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.28, for a total value of C$2,222,430.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,933,684.07.
Shares of WCN traded down C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$167.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$163.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$154.55. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$122.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
Recommended Story: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.