Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss Sells 12,466 Shares

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Darrell W. Chambliss sold 12,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$178.28, for a total value of C$2,222,430.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 94,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$16,933,684.07.

Shares of WCN traded down C$0.10 on Monday, hitting C$167.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,374. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$163.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$154.55. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$122.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$171.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$43.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 29.80%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$139.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from C$155.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

