Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) PT Raised to $191.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $153.00 to $191.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

NYSE WTS opened at $206.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.32. Watts Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $110.43 and a 12 month high of $207.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 26.80%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 13,010 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total value of $2,220,286.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $404,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 120,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,191,000 after purchasing an additional 38,859 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. 74.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.