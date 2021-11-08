Waycross Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Waycross Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,366 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,785 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences comprises about 1.9% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 908.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 222,197 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 200,161 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.9% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 254,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,362,000 after acquiring an additional 52,386 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at $48,439,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 87.7% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 439,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after acquiring an additional 205,240 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $119.08. The stock had a trading volume of 24,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,131. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $123.27. The company has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.77.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $1,075,503.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,621 shares of company stock worth $10,194,073. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.84.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

