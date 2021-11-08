Waycross Partners LLC Sells 478 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 4.4% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in PayPal by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,421,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,317,206,000 after buying an additional 192,616 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $13,833,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.83.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.23, for a total value of $2,752,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,270,794.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,314 shares of company stock valued at $8,528,773. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PYPL stock traded up $3.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.63. 373,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,017,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.70. The stock has a market cap of $269.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.60 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

