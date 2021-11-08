Waycross Partners LLC Sells 733 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Waycross Partners LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,557 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.6% of Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 199,663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,278,000. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in Mastercard by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 4,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the second quarter worth $201,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $350.12. The company had a trading volume of 80,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,661. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $312.38 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $347.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.83. The firm has a market cap of $345.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.73, for a total value of $28,487,930.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,560,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,439,508,923.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point raised their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.19.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

