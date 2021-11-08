Waycross Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Waycross Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,300 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LUV stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.15. 196,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.58. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,044.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 0.02%. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.99) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Gilligan sold 11,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total transaction of $529,639.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LUV. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Argus lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.96.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

