Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target Cut to $200.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wayfair from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Wayfair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE:W opened at $246.22 on Monday. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.67 and a 200 day moving average of $285.03. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 82.96 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $1,017,649.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $221,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,013 shares of company stock worth $5,009,247. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 18.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,108,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,349,000 after buying an additional 1,574,228 shares during the last quarter. Spruce House Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair in the first quarter valued at about $1,510,800,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,704,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,930,000 after purchasing an additional 108,547 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 13.4% in the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,988 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,714,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,751,000 after purchasing an additional 47,780 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.