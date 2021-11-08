WebDollar (WEBD) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

WebDollar (CURRENCY:WEBD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. WebDollar has a total market capitalization of $5.05 million and $251,360.00 worth of WebDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WebDollar has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. One WebDollar coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000363 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.30 or 0.00069312 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000066 BTC.

WebDollar Profile

WEBD is a coin. WebDollar’s total supply is 17,706,020,628 coins and its circulating supply is 13,758,072,371 coins. WebDollar’s official message board is medium.com/@webdollar . The Reddit community for WebDollar is /r/webdollar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WebDollar’s official Twitter account is @WebDollar_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for WebDollar is webdollar.io

WebDollar Coin Trading

