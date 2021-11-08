Wedbush Comments on Xencor, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xencor in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.
XNCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 798.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 69,511 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the first quarter valued at about $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.
Xencor Company Profile
Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.
