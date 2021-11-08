Wedbush Comments on Xencor, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Xencor in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.60). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xencor’s FY2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.45) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.41) EPS.

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Xencor from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $41.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.06. Xencor has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $58.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.60 and a beta of 0.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XNCR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 45,331 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 798.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 64,256 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after purchasing an additional 69,511 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3,364.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the first quarter valued at about $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

