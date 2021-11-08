Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness (NYSE: PLNT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/8/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $101.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/5/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Planet Fitness had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $85.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Planet Fitness was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

PLNT stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.86 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.81 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.76.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $567,762.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 291.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

