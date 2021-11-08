Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 112,391 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 28.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 505,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,391 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $16,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $33.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $16.93 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average is $30.57.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

