Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires 144,271 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,271 shares during the quarter. VEREIT makes up approximately 0.7% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.32% of VEREIT worth $33,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VER. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 828.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VEREIT by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $50.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.54. VEREIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $52.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.30, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.76 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company had revenue of $289.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial downgraded VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

