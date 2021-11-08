Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Decreases Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,489 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 191,888 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned 0.42% of PDC Energy worth $18,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $4,121,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 31.2% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,573 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 19,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PDC Energy by 27.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 871,866 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,922,000 after buying an additional 187,807 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in PDC Energy by 95,942.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,892 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 26,864 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in PDC Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,717 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,996,000 after buying an additional 28,735 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Truist dropped their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Johnson Rice lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.56.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $255,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock worth $1,019,760. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy stock opened at $57.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -42.44 and a beta of 3.23. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $59.24.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

