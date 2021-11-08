Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Grows Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 172.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 202,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,892 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises about 1.3% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $57,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of KSU stock opened at $308.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $287.65. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $175.45 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 302.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.29 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 211.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Kansas City Southern from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total value of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total value of $573,986.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.