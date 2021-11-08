Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1,080.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 661,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605,847 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 18,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 272,815 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,057. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

