Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Purchases 352,099 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 171.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 557,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352,099 shares during the quarter. PNM Resources makes up about 0.6% of Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $27,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,471,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,555,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in PNM Resources by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,366,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,044,000 after acquiring an additional 856,263 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,027,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,871,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 702,828 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PNM stock opened at $48.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.08. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.93 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $554.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.53 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

