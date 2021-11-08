Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 30,356 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 936,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,356 shares during the quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.71% of Hostess Brands worth $15,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at $1,520,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 404,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 43,581 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 210,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after acquiring an additional 73,696 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 107,673.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 36,609 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Hostess Brands by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,815,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,577,000 after buying an additional 1,298,124 shares during the period.

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TWNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hostess Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $18.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.69. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.20 and a 12-month high of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.41.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.