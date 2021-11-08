Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $27.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Welbilt, Inc. designs, manufactures and supplies food and beverage equipment for foodservice market. It operates primarily in Americas, Europe and Asia. The company brands includes Cleveland(TM), Convotherm(R), Delfield(R), fitkitchen(SM), Frymaster(R), Garland(R), Kolpak(R), Lincoln(TM), Manitowoc Ice(R), Merco(R), Merrychef(R) and Multiplex(R). Welbilt Inc., formerly known as Manitowoc Foodservice Inc., is based in New Port Richey, United States. “

Get Welbilt alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Welbilt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welbilt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Welbilt stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 43.85 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $6.80 and a 12-month high of $25.19.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Welbilt had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 32.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Welbilt will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard N. Caron sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $361,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,045.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel H. Horn sold 18,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $443,705.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,297 shares of company stock valued at $2,209,556. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,129,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,298 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,177,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Welbilt by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 87,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,681,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Welbilt during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welbilt (WBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.