Weld Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,472 Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 11.8% during the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 170,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,915,000 after acquiring an additional 17,920 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at $988,000. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 0.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 416,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trimble during the second quarter valued at $1,891,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 120,068.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 30,017 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Trimble news, VP Bryn Fosburgh sold 3,260 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $305,299.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,578.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Berglund sold 50,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $4,738,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,737 shares of company stock worth $23,539,700. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $88.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $96.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.20.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 15.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

TRMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Trimble from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

